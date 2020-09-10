Sanjay Raut says BMC responsible for demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Distancing himself and his party from the demolition work at actor Kangana Ranaut's office, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the demolition was a matter of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Shiv Sena was not concerned with it.

Talking to media, Raut said, "Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office is the matter of BMC and it doesn't concern Shiv Sena. You should talk to the BMC commissioner or Mayor regarding the matter."

When asked about his recent altercation with the Manikarnika actress, Raut said the matter is over for him.

Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The BMC on Wednesday carried out demolition at Ranaut's office.

The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations.

However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive and also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition on the matter.

Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had said the notice given was illegal and BMC officials entered the premises illegally. "There was no work underway at the premises," he said.

Ranaut also posted on Twitter: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also the government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like." (ANI)

