Sanjay Raut slams PM Modi govt for awarding Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the PM Modi government for awarding Padma Bibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav and said that if the late UP CM can be awarded with Padma Bibhushan, then Shiv Sena leader Bala Saheb Thakrey and Vir Savarkar should also be honoured for their contribution to the society.

"He (Bala Saheb Thakrey) was a big leader of the socialist movement of the country. However, during the Ayodhya movement had given orders of firing on the Kar Sevaks. He had even said that if had got chance I woulf have fired at more Kar Sevaks and protected the Babri Masjid," said Raut.

The BJP and other Hindu organisations like Bagrang Dal, Viswa Hindu Parishad had called him (Mulayam Singh Yadav) killer of Hindus. And now, the government is giving Padma Vibhusan award to him," he said.



"So, if you are giving awards to Mulayam Singh, then why are you are not giving awards to Veer Savarkar and Bala Saheb Thakrey," he added.

Recalling Bala Saheb Thakrey's contribution in Ayodhya protests, Raut said, "Bala Saheb Thakrey played a very important role in the Ayodhya movements at that time. Why have you forgotten him?" he said.

"You are giving awards to the person who had fired upon Kar Sevaks, but you have forgotten the person who gave light to the movement?" said Raut.

Annoucing this year's picks for the coveted Padma awards on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, on Wednesday, the Centre named the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav for Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country after Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

