Sanjay Raut targets Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari's resignation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday targeted former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his resignation and said that this was people's demand due to his remark on Shivaji Maharaj and Savitiribai Phule.

Speaking to the reporters here, Sanjay Raut said, "Changing the Governor isn't a favour to Maharashtra, many Governors have been changed. It's been a year since the people of Maharashtra demanded a change of Governor because of his (BS Koshiyari) remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and Savitiribai Phule."

"Now the state has got a new governor, it is not known whether his name is 'Bais' or biased. We welcome the new governor as it was Maharashtra's demand for a change of governor for many years," Raut said.

Slamming the central government, he said, "It was necessary to remove the governor immediately after his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and Savitiribai Phule but the central government did not do it. But never mind because it will be recorded in history that the BJP and the central government will support the governor who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Sanjay Raut further said that he hopes that the new governor would work according to the constitution and that the Raj Bhavan should not become a BJP office.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.



The statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Jharkhand has now been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, while, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

The statement also informed that Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, the statement read.

In addition to these, several Governors have been given charge of different states.

"Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has now been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the Governor of Chhattisgarh has been appointed as Governor of Manipur. La Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Bihar has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Governor of Bihar, the release added.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added. (ANI)