Sanjay Raut to meet Yogi Adityanath ahead of Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening ahead of his party supremo Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

Earlier, Shiv Sena Communications had tweeted, "Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Saheb Thackeray will offer obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on June 16. The MPs of Shiv Sena too will be accompanying him for darshan of Lord Shri Ram."

Thackeray last visited Ayodhya in November 2018 and had asked the Central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple. He had promised full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose.

"We want the date when a temple will be made. First, tell us when you will make the temple, then we can talk about other things," he had said.

During his last visit, Thackeray had offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya.


