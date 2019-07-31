Sanjay Sinh, wife Ameeta join BJP after quitting Congress

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Congress MP Sanjay Sinh and his wife Ameeta Sinh on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of the party's working president JP Nadda.

"I had very good relations with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka. I have no hard feelings against them. Family relations and politics are two different things. In politics, the people have accepted the leadership of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is why I also like them," Sanjay Sinh told ANI.

He resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, citing "lack of communication" and "missing leadership" in the party. He quit his Rajya Sabha seat as well.

Ameeta Sinh, who was the chairperson of All India Professional Congress in Uttar Pradesh, also resigned from the Congress.

"We were very close to the Gandhi family. There was a lack of communication in the Congress. And it cannot progress without communication. We have taken the decision of joining the BJP after consulting our supporters. This is 'ghar wapsi for me," Ameeta said.

Sanjay Sinh was fielded by the Congress against BJP heavyweight Maneka Gandhi in the recent Lok Sabha elections from Sultanpur in UP. He finished in the third position garnering only about 41,000 votes. (ANI)

