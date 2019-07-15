Saradha chit fund: ED summons TMC lawmaker Kunal Ghosh

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier interrogated Ghosh, along with Rajeev Kumar, who headed the state police's Special Investigation Team that probed the multi-crore scam case.

Ghosh was arrested on November 23, 2013, and sent to custody by the CBI on September 4, 2014, after it took over the investigation on the orders of the Supreme Court.

In 2016, the Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to Ghosh against a bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Kumar, the former Kolkata Police commissioner, is accused of tampering with evidence in the case.

CBI had earlier said that there was prima facie evidence against Kumar of "trying to destroy or tamper with evidence and shield high and mighty" in the case.

The probe agency had claimed that Kumar did not disclose any crucial information he was privy to.

An unprecedented chain of events unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team was detained by Kolkata Police when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's home.

The CBI officers were taken into police custody and later released. (ANI)

