IPS officer Rajeev Kumar (File photo)
IPS officer Rajeev Kumar (File photo)

Saradha chit fund scam: Court rejects Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:25 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21 (ANI): Alipore Court on Saturday rejected former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea. The IPS officer had moved the petition a day after the court stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has right to arrest him in the Saradha Chit fund scam case.
"The anticipatory bail petition has been rejected by the court. We are awaiting the court's order to know the full details," stated a junior advocate representing CBI.
Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had informed the local court here that IPS officer Rajeev Kumar's phone is switched off and he is not responding to his e-mails.
Additional District Judge (ADJ) Sujoy Sengupta of the Alipore Judges Court was hearing the anticipatory bail petition moved by Kumar, who is presently posted as Additional Director of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).
During the course of proceedings, the CBI contended that Kumar violated the order of the Calcutta High Court as he was directed to stay at home, but now his whereabouts are not known.
The Director-General of Police, too, asserted the same and added that he did not cooperate with the CBI and appeared before it only when he was given protection from the arrest.
The Calcutta High Court had last week withdrawn protection from the arrest granted to Kumar in Saradha chit fund scam case. Following this, the agency had summoned him for questioning several times but he failed to appear before it.
Kumar was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe Saradha scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI. He is accused of tampering with evidence in the case.
The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped scores of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:26 IST

Amritsar Police holds meeting with Dusshera committees, briefs...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Amritsar Police Commissioner on Saturday held a meeting of various Dusshera committees to create awareness about the guidelines to ensure safety during Vijayadashami celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:20 IST

Azam Khan's wife gets bail in electricity theft case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima was granted bail by a court here on Saturday in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:20 IST

Readyfor debate with Congress and DMK over Article 370, says...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The BJP is ready to participate in a debate on Article 370 with other political parties, including the Congress and DMK said the party's national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:18 IST

J-K: One Pakistani national arrested by security forces in RS Pura sector

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): One Pakistani national was apprehended by security forces in RS Pura sector on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:14 IST

Gross enrolment ratio in higher education increases

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education has increased from 25.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 26.3 per cent in 2018-19, while in absolute terms the enrolment increased from 3.66 crore to 3.74 crore students, according to All India Survey on Higher Education (AISH

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:08 IST

Draft education policy based on access, equity, quality: Union...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Draft National Education Policy-2019 is built on the pillars of access, equity, quality, accountability and affordability, Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday and called for a participative process of decision-making in education

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:01 IST

New Delhi: Criminal wanted in extortion case arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A criminal, who was wanted in extortion cases, was arrested after a brief encounter in Dwarka area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:59 IST

Karnataka wins Rs 1 cr Commendation Award under pulses category

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Centre has chosen Karnataka for the Commendation Award under the category of pulses this year in recognition of the commendable production of foodgrains achieved in the last five years by the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:55 IST

Karnataka: 'Seed World 2019' delegation meets CM to discuss...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI): A delegation of Seed World 2019 event on Saturday met the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here to discuss various issues concerning agriculture.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:54 IST

Air India launches investigation after 2 flights encounter...

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Air India has launched an investigation against crew members of flight number AI-467, following an incident in which the plane suffered damages after encountering severe thunderstorm.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:54 IST

BJP lines up various programmes to mark 150th birth anniversary of Bapu

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP has organised various programmes with the tagline 'Mann Mein Bapu' (Bapu is in our hearts) to spread awareness about Mahatma Gandhi's principles ahead of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:47 IST

Detenues' health being monitored regularly in prisons: DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The detenues' health is being monitored on a regular basis in the state prisons, said Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons, here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl