Pratap Sarangi (Courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)
Sarangi initiates debate on President's address, targets Cong

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 14:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Lok Sabha, saying the verdict of 2019 general elections shows that people do not like "dynasty".
He went on to ask why opposition parties were so hesitant in accepting the good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Initiating the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, Sarangi, a first-time MP from Balasore in Odisha, asked if those who do not accept Vande Mataram have a right to live in the country.
"Do those who do not accept Vande Mataram have a right to live in the country? The country will never accept tukde-tukde gang. The country is with the prime minister," he said.
In his maiden speech, delivered largely in Hindi but intermingled with Sanskrit, Bangla, Odiya, and English, Sarangi said the BJP-led NDA had won the confidence of all sections of people and the government was being run with their involvement.
He said the Lok Sabha election verdict was unprecedented and historic as a government returned to power on the basis of "pro-incumbency".
"Why is the Opposition so hesitant in praising Prime Minister? The verdict was unprecedented. The BJP-led NDA came back to power on the basis of performance. The experiment of 2014 was a success and people gave the slogan (of return of Modi-led government). Son of a tea-seller has become Prime Minister, why don't you accept it? At least understand now that people do not like dynasty," he said.
The Prime Minister was present in the Lok Sabha during Sarangi's speech and smiled on some of his remarks.
Targeting the Congress, Sarangi said the party had raised questions on constitutional authorities and electronic voting machines, but it could manage to secure enough seats to get the status of Leader of Opposition for its leader in the House.
Two-time elected Member of Legislative Assembly form Odisha, Sarangi made his mark in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections by winning from Balasore constituency with a margin of 12, 956 votes.
Pitted against sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Rabindra Kumar Jena in the constituency, Sarangi won the seat by getting a whopping 4 lakh votes.
The 64-year-old leader was selected as the Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, first between 2009 and 2014, and then from 2009 to 2014 from Nilagiri assembly segment. He is an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad. (ANI)

iocl