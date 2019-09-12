Sardar Patel was right and Nehru wrong on J-K: RS Prasad

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:56 IST

Decriminalisation of Sec 377 a stepping stone, say LGBT activists

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A year since the Supreme Court overturned Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the LGBT community, which gathered for a celebration here on Wednesday said as far as equal rights for the group was concerned, there still remains a long way to go.