Sarma takes a dig at Deepika Padukone, says filmstars want to become controversial ahead of movie release

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): In a veiled dig at actor Deepika Padukone for visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that "filmstars" want to become controversial when their movie is about to released.

"Filmstars want to become controversial when their movie is about to get released. I think she did it to grab limelight without investment on publicity by her producer," Sarma told reporters here when asked about Deepika Padukone joining JNU students during their protest over violence at the varsity.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film "Chhapaak" which is based on an acid attack survivor, is releasing on January 10.

On January 7, the actor joined the protest at JNU after a masked mob entered the varsity campus and attacked the students and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

