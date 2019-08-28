Governor Satya Pal Malik speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Satya Pal Malik announces 50 new colleges for J-K

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 19:38 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday announced that the government will open 50 new colleges in the region to enhance educational facilities in the valley.
"We have given 50 colleges in the last six months and we will add 50 more colleges. We had upgraded 238 junior high schools and now will upgrade others. We will also provide separate colleges for girls," he told reporters here.
Malik said that there will be Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in every district of the state.
"AIIMS construction is in place. Five new medical colleges and medical seats have also been increased. I met Secretary Skill Development from Delhi today. He told me that there will be an ITI in every district. Prime Minister has directed all ministries to work for betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. Every day, ministerial teams are coming from Delhi here," he said.
The Governor said that schools and colleges in Jammu and Ladakh have been opened.
"3,000 primary schools and 1,000 middle schools have been opened. Public transport is doing fine. In Jammu and Ladakh, all schools and colleges have been opened," he said.
Several restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir as a "precautionary measure" earlier this month when the Centre scrapped the state's special status under Article 370and bifurcated it into two union territories.
Malik also announced 50,000 government jobs for youth in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

