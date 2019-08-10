Satya Pal Malik takes of situation in Jammu-Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday expressed hope that normalcy will soon be restored in the region.

"Entire administration, our four advisors, (NSA Ajit) Doval Sahab is reaching out to people. And we are doing it in all districts. I am hopeful that normalcy will be restored soon," he said while talking to people.

The Governor also claimed that there is no feeling among people to create disturbances or indulge in violence even though they may disagree with us.

"I took a round today. I believe as the "Jumme ki Namaz" passed off peacefully...at one place around 4000 people took part in the Namaz but no untoward incident took place. People may disagree with us but they have no feeling to create disturbances or indulge in violence. People are peaceful," he said.

He also assured that all arrangements for the Eid have been done and the administration will allow some relaxations for the festival.

"As far as Eid is concerned, since Prime Minister himself spoke about it...we will give some relaxations before and on Eid. We will celebrate Eid in a good manner. I congratulate all those who celebrate Eid in the state through you," he said.

The Governor also claimed that the Prime Minister's speech has a calming effect on the people.

"Prime Minister's speech has had a calming effect. (Pradhan Mantri ki speech se ek tarah se cooling effect hua hai)," he said.

This was Satya Pal Malik's first outing since the Centre revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week.

Talking about his visit to Srinagar, the Governor said: "Today I visited the Lalla Ded Hospital and GB Pant Children Hospital. There are round the clock services at hospitals. Cash has been disbursed for medicines, patient welfare and for fuel for ambulances."

"Langars' are operating at TRC, hospitals and other public places in Srinagar. For Eid, 2.5 lakh sheep or goat have been arranged. 30 lakh poultry also arranged. We have two months stock of ration. There is sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and regular supply for LPG," the governor said.

Malik also said that the salary of daily wage workers for the month of August has been released in advance.

"1600 employees are on duty to ensure essential services like power supply, water and sanitation. 10,000 people in Kashmir are reporting for their duties. Most bank ATMs are operational. We've released advance salary for August of daily wage workers," he said.

About the helpline number for facilitating communication, Governor said, "We have arranged helpline number in the DC office. 400 people talked on that in one day."

For around 40,000 labourers from UP and Bihar, the governor said that buses were arranged for their return. (ANI)

