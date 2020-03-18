Satya Pal Malik's comments on Governors an insult to Rajbhavan: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena has said that Goa's Governor Satya Pal Malik's recent comments about governors that they do not have much to do, and the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir usually "drinks wine and plays golf", are a blot on the prestige of the constitutional post.

"Satya Pal Malik's comments are a blot on the prestige of the Rajbhavan (Governor's House). His comments give the impression that Rajbhavan is a place to drink wine and rest," Shiva Sena's mouthpiece Saamna editorial read.

"The Goa Governor says that the Governor of Kashmir drinks wine, which is an insult to Jammu and Kashmir. Malik himself is a former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and what should we understand from his comments about what he used to do when he was the Governor there," it added.

"All the Governors in the country should reply to Malik on the accusations he has made about them," the editorial further read.

On Sunday, speaking at a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, also his ancestral place, Malik had said: "The Governor has no work to do. A person who is the Governor of Kashmir usually drinks wine and plays golf. Governors of other states stay away from getting involved in any tussle." (ANI)

