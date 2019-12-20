Satyarthi urges PM Modi to initiate dialogue with students, youth

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with students and youth over protests concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Speaking at an event here today, Satyarthi said there was an urgent need of dialogue between the government and the youth.

Satyarthi also said he was deeply pained by the treatment meted out to students inside the library and girls hostel in Jamia Millia Islamia.

"Seeing today's disturbing situation across the country, I feel an urgent need of serious dialogue between the state and the youth. Admiring several steps and measures taken by the Indian Government for the betterment of people, I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with the students and youth," he said.

"Violence used against dissent and by dissent weakens the very fabric of democracy. Let's not forget that there is no alternative to peace. I am deeply pained by the treatment meted out to the students inside the library and girls hostel in Jamia Millia," he added.

Condemning the violence, he said the loss of lives and property was absolutely unacceptable.

"However, a safe and fearless space for students and young people who respect the constitution should always be guaranteed for voicing their opinion and concerns peacefully. Whenever such voices are forcibly suppressed, democracy shrinks!"

"Indian ethos and traditions lie in dialogue and debate. Respect for dissent, disagreement, and diversity is not only the pre-requisite for a healthy democracy but it is also the soul of Indian culture. This makes me a proud Indian," he added. (ANI)

