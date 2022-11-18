Savarkar was revolutionary before going to jail, says Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Amid the row over VD Savarkar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that he has to be seen in two parts, adding that the freedom fighter was a revolutionary before going to jail.

He claimed that Savarkar offered apologies while he was locked up in jail and he acted in a manner that was "opposite to his revolutionary image".

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid the ongoing row over Rahul Gandhi's remarks over Savarkar wherein he claimed that he betrayed leaders like MK Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

Speaking to the reporters here, Baghel said, "Many people went to jail during the freedom struggle. Bal Gangadhar Tilak never sought an apology, nor did Sardar Bhagat Singh, Gandhiji, Nehru ji or Sardar Patel. Savarkar has to be seen in 2 parts-before going to jail he was revolutionary and in jail he offered apologies."

He alleged that Savarkar sided with the British and worked.

"After coming out of jail, he acted in a manner that was stark opposite to his revolutionary image. There is a history of when he sided with the British and worked. So, he has to be seen in two parts," Baghel said.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on freedom fighter VD Savarkar and said that the country will never forgive him for "insulting" him.

"Rahul Gandhi insulted Veer Savarkar yesterday. The man who was sentenced to punishment equalling two lifetimes, the one who sacrificed everything for the country. You insult such a freedom fighter, this country will never forgive you," Chouhan said.

Speaking to the reporters at Mandavi, the Chief Minister said, "Will the country tolerate the kind of statements Rahul Gandhi is making against Veer Savarkar? Congress has always honoured the Nehru family. Have they ever counted the contributions of Shyamji Krishna Varma & Sardar Patel? People won't forgive insults."



Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, had alleged that Savarkar betrayed leaders like M.K Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

"Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said "Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant" and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," he had said.

A complaint was filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making "derogatory remarks" against freedom fighter VD Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Vandana Dongre.

The complaint was filed on Thursday in the Thane Nagar police station stating that the sentiments of the local citizens were hurt by Gandhi's remarks. A case of Non-Cognizable (NCR) Offense has been registered under section 500, 501 of IPC.

Earlier yesterday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his statement on Veer Savarkar, labelling it 'deplorable' and demanding an apology from him.

"Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar. He is the pride of the country. The words that he used for Savarkar are extremely shameful and deplorable," Patra said.

"Veer Savarkar is a great freedom fighter who is very close to our hearts. Even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called him a great freedom fighter who fought against the British. Now, the Gandhi family should answer if Indira Gandhi lied or did Rahul Gandhi?" he added.

Patra further accused the Gandhis of insulting Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and other heroes of the country's freedom struggle.

"The Gandhi family thinks that theirs were the only freedom fighters to fight for the country's freedom and went to jail. They think that the whole concept of 'Bharat Varsh' is within the Gandhi family. This family has insulted leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose and Vallabhai Patel because of which it is facing an existential crisis across the country today," he said. (ANI)

