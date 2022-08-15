Savarkar's role in freedom struggle cannot be ignored, says Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that nobody can ignore the role of VD Savarkar in India's freedom struggle.

"Contribution of every freedom fighter plays a significant role for independence, so we cannot ignore Savarkar's role too. We need not depict someone inferior or superior," said the Shiv Sena leader.

She further said that You can hate or ignore Mahatma Gandhi & give attention to Godse all you want, never forget that our country runs on the energy and principles of Mahatma Gandhi and if PM Modi mentioned Gandhi's name, I hope he follows the path of Gandhi too.

Chaturvedi took a dig at Narendra Modi by saying that we also want a corruption-free India, not by the words of the Lal Quilla but by the actions.

"The country has the contribution of many 'parivar' as well as freedom fighters, arms forces, judiciary, bureaucracy and many more," she commented on Narendra Modi's remark over nepotism.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday in his Independence Day speech on Monday took aim at the twin evils of nepotism and corruption and sought the people's cooperation to fight them.

The prime minister said that the country needs to shift its mentality from "Bhai-Bhatijawad" and Parivaarwad (nepotism) and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it.



"If PM Modi talks about 'Parivaarwad' then he should know that those who come to govern the state or region, they came by winning the trust of the people from every corner of the society by following regional aspirations," Chaturvedi added.

Taking about 'Nari-Shakti' which Modi mentioned in his today's speech, she said, "PM Modi talked about 'Nari Shakti'. It is good to see that PM Modi gives primary attention to women, but there are a lot of disparities between his words and actions on women. However, I hope the new government of Maharashtra will ponder upon this and give a good representation of women."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort before starting his customary 'Address to the Nation', the ninth consecutive time he is doing so.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgment of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. (ANI)

