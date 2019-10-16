PM Modi addressing a rally in Akola, Maharashtra on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
PM Modi addressing a rally in Akola, Maharashtra on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Savarkar's values made us put nationalism at core of nation-building: Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:47 IST

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and said that it is his values that nationalism has been put at the core of nation-building.
"It is the values of Veer Savarkar that we have put nationalism at the core of nation-building," Prime Minister said addressing a rally in Akola.
It is worth to mention that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, promised that, if re-elected, its government would recommend the name of Savarkar for the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.
Hitting out at the opposition parties for protesting against its proposal of honouring Savrakar with Bharat Ratna, Modi said: "There are those who insulted Baba Saheb (Bhim Rao Ambedkar) by keeping him away from Bharat Ratna for decades. These are the people who have now insulted Veer Savarkar."
He added that the same people had the malaise of not fully implementing the constitution drafted by Ambedkar in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The Prime Minister brought up the issue of removing Article 370 fro Jammu and Kashmir and without naming anyone, he said: "I am surprised that such voices are being raised on Chhatrapati Shivaji's land today due to political selfishness and see their shamelessness that they are openly saying what is the connection of Article 370 with Maharashtra elections? What is the relation of Maharashtra to Jammu and Kashmir?"
"While all of you (people) are happy with the removal of Article 370, but they are in pain," he added.
The Prime Minister said that such people want a divided India and not a superior India. "They want a scattered India, a fighting India," he said.
He said all their "political tricks" are getting destroyed day by day.
Prime Minister Modi's election campaign in Maharashtra will end on October 18.
Single-phased polls in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:47 IST

At MP hospital, ants found crawling inside eye of dead man; CM...

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a case of negligence by Shivpuri district hospital, wherein ants were found crawling on the eye of a dead patient.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:44 IST

Former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout quits BJP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Senior leader and former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout on Wednesday resigned from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), accusing the party of sidelining and ignoring him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:39 IST

Ram Temple not political issue, but matter of faith of entire...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Wednesday said that Ram temple is not a political issue instead it is a topic connected to the faith of the entire Hindu society.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:37 IST

Yogi govt failed to pit Muslims, Hindus against each other over...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Lashing out at the BJP, SP leader Azam Khan, said that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government failed in its attempt to pit Hindus and Muslims against each other.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:33 IST

Siliguri: With spike in dengue, Health dept. lays light traps to...

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): With a spike in dengue cases, light traps were laid by the health department to collect mosquitoes in ward 21 area under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:17 IST

Fadnavis would be re-elected as Maharashtra CM: Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis will retain his chair after the upcoming Maharashtra polls as the BJP will win with a thumping majority.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:09 IST

SC asks Centre to produce orders before it relating to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to place on the record before it all the orders relating to restriction, shutdown and detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:08 IST

'Doob maro': PM tells those questioning link between Art 370 and...

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Hitting out at "political opportunists", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there is no need to question the link between abrogation of Article 370 and Maharashtra elections as Jammu and Kashmir and its people are "children of Maa Bharti".

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:03 IST

BJP incharge of J-K Avinash Rai Khanna meets village headmen

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): BJP National Vice President and party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday held a meeting with village headmen in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:02 IST

Moving car catches fire in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, driver safe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A moving car caught fire at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:57 IST

CCB raids two dance bars in Bengaluru, probe underway

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted raids on two dance bars here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:56 IST

Jalpaiguri forest officers seize Bengal tiger skin, arrest two...

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The officers of Belakoba forest range on Wednesday seized a 14 feet long Bengal tiger skin and arrested two Bhutanese nationals in connection with the case.

Read More
iocl