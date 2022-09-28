Savio Rodrigues supports PFI ban, says its intent was to create Islamic caliphate

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Welcoming the ban on the Popular Front of India and its affiliate organisations, a spokesperson of the Goa BJP described the PFI as a wolf in a "sheep's clothing" and said the outfit's intent was to create an "Islamic caliphate" in the country.

"The frontal aspect of the PFI is that of a social organisation. But behind the scenes they are diabolic. PFI is known to have links with terror organisations like ISIS, al-Qaeda, Hamas and also Pakistan's ISI," said Savio Rodrigues.

In a video post on Twitter, he also said that the PFI has been receiving its funding from organisations linked to terror from Turkey, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Maldives.

"The intent of the PFI is (to establish) an Islamic Caliphate in India... The PFI is a danger not only to the Hindus, Christians or Sikhs but also a danger to the Indian Muslims who are committed to nation-building," he said.

"The government's decision to ban the PFI is a welcome step in ensuring that the country continues to live in communal harmony," he added.

On Tuesday, the government banned PFI and its affiliate organisations under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The ban came after two nationwide raids earlier this month during which more than 100 activists were detained.

In a notification, the government said that the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country" and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony. (ANI)