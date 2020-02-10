Sawaikar hits out at Archbishop Ferrao amid statement

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 10, ANI: Two days after Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao expressed his dissent against the CAA, Goa BJP General Secretary Narendra Sawaikar retaliated to the archbishop's claims of the act being "divisive and discriminatory".

"Why should Archbishop oppose #CAA? When: 1. SC is hearing & will decide a challenge to the law 2. 14 year catholic girl is fighting for justice in Pakistan 3. Crores of people are supporting CAA. Unfounded opposition," Sawarikar's tweet read.

In the following tweet, he added, "If #CAA is discriminatory for Goa #Archbishop, than Article 30 of Constitution of India is more discriminatory. Don't claim benefits at taxpayers money by claiming minority status! #CAA @Pontifex"

The general secretary further went on to call the statement biased and based on "ifs and buts."

"Archbishop's statement is based on ifs and buts. Without any logic, reasoning & rationale. In fact CAA is not #divisive but the statement is," he added.

The BJP leader, however, said that the citizenship law that any law can be repealed or rescinded by an Act of legislature or by the Court striking it down.

"In present case challenge is already before the SC," he added.

The series of tweets from the minister come after a statement released by the Goa Archbishop on Saturday urging the central government to "immediately and unconditionally revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act and desist from implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register." (ANI)

