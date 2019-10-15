SC adjourns hearing of plea alleging illegal detention of children in J-K

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:01 IST

Repeal of Article 370 aims at lasting peace in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism and the decision to repeal Article 370 has been taken for lasting peace in Kashmir.