BJP MLA from Shimoga, KS Eshwarappa (File photo)
BJP MLA from Shimoga, KS Eshwarappa (File photo)

'SC asked Speaker to expedite resignation letters of rebel MLAs, not suspend them'

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:09 IST

Shimoga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Hitting out at former Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, former deputy chief minister of Karnataka and BJP MLA from Shimoga KS Eshwarappa on Thursday said the Supreme Court had directed Kumar to expedite resignation letters of the rebel MLAs, not to suspend them.
"Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar was a self-styled saviour and protector of Indian constitution. He destroyed the values. Law experts like BV Acharya and Ashok Haranahalli explained the court order that the Supreme Court directed the speaker only to expedite resignation letters (of rebel MLAs) not on their suspension," Eshwarappa told reporters here.
"Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah praised Ramesh Kumar. We didn't speak in the house. My political journey spans 30 years and for the first time, I was silent on their drama. Siddaramaiah wasted one day for explaining the point of order. Siddaramaiah became a minister in 1983 with the help of BJP but now he is blaming BJP, calling it communal. If any order and direction is favourable to them, only then Congress will consider it constitutional," he said.
Days before the trust vote, the Supreme Court had on July 11 allowed rebel MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) in Karnataka to appear before the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to tender their resignations. The court had directed the then Speaker to decide on the resignations on that day itself.
Later, Kumar disqualified 17 rebel MLAs before the Kumaraswamy government lost the trust vote in the state Assembly.
When asked on BS Yediyurappa-led government's decision to not celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti this year, the BJP leader said, "The cancellation of Tipu Jayanti is not because of a political vendetta, we are concerned for our people. Puttappa from Kodagu died in Tipu Jayanti clash. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to maintain law and order, so as a preventive step, we called off the celebration." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:57 IST

IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department here issued a heavy rainfall warning for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for three consecutive days, starting Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:54 IST

Rajya Sabha passes National Medical Commission Bill, 2019

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 by a voice vote with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan saying the Bill will go down in history as the biggest reform of the Narendra Modi government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:51 IST

Ayodhya land dispute case: Mediation panel submits report to SC

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The mediation panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Thursday submitted its report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:49 IST

Rahul urges Wayanad DC to expedite bridge construction across...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Wayanad District Collector (DC) A R Ajay Kumar to construct a permanent bridge across Kalindi River to connect Nettara tribal colony with the main Thirunelly village.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:42 IST

Unnao Rape: BJP MLA Sengar expelled from party

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As outrage mounted over his alleged involvement in the Unnao accident, BJP on Thursday expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party more than two years after he was accused of rape by a teenager in Unnao district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:31 IST

TDP's Gangula Prathap Reddy likely to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a senior party said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:25 IST

Pakistan wants to divide Sikhs, alleges Akali leader

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A senior spokesperson of the Akali Dal has accused Pakistan of hatching conspiracies to create a rift between the Sikh community in both countries by floating religion-based narratives.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:19 IST

Unnao rape case: SC orders transfer of all 5 cases to Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:04 IST

Society should step in to curb atrocities against minors, says...

Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Commenting on the recent incident in which a three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and beheaded by two people in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Yashwant Jain on Thursday said that society should ste

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:00 IST

Assam: Flood water recedes in Kaziranga, Pobitora

Morigaon (Assam) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The water level at flood-hit Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Kaziranga National Park has started receding with the sustained efforts of the forest department to provide relief to the animals residing there.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:52 IST

J-K Guv inaugurates Government Medical College in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Thursday inaugurated the Government Medical College here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:52 IST

Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged...

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations.

Read More
iocl