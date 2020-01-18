SC decision on border dispute between Maha and Karnataka will be binding on all, says Raut

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the border dispute between the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka is in the Supreme Court and whatever it decides will be binding on all.

"This matter is before the Supreme Court. Both sides will put their arguments in the court... The country runs according to law. The Constitution is at the top in the country. Whatever decision Supreme Court will take, we will have to accept it," Raut told media here.

On December 7, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had chaired a high-level meeting over the border dispute between the two states. It was decided in the meeting that attempts will be made to get fast track hearing on the border issue in the Supreme Court.

Raut on Friday alleged that Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Patil Yedravkar was manhandled by Karnataka Police and stopped from speaking at a meeting organised at Hutatma Chowk in Belagavi. "Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Yedravkar was manhandled by Karnataka Police. He was not allowed to pay homage to Hutatma. Will Maharashtra BJP even condemn this act of terrorism by Karnataka? I am going to Belagavi tomorrow, let's see what happens," Raut tweeted in Marathi.

On Saturday, Raut slammed the BJP-led Karnataka government for allegedly barring him from visiting Belagavi district and said that if Pakistani and Rohingyas can enter India then why can't we.

"Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Rohingyas can enter India but no one from Maharashtra can go to Belgaum. This is wrong. There is a dispute but it should not be so much that restrictions have to imposed on each other," Raut told media persons here.

The remarks came a day after the leader was intimated that he has been banned from visiting the district. "There is a cultural and literature program there [Belagavi] and I will go there to talk to the people. If the restrictions have been imposed, then let it be," he further said.

After arriving in Belagavi, Raut said, "Policemen are escorting me and are taking me to an unknown destination from Airport." (ANI)

