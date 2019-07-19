SC directs trial court to deliver verdict in Babri demolition case in nine months

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday on Friday direected that trial court in Lucknow should deliver its judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others within nine months from now.

The court has also ordering an extension in service to the CBI judge S K Yadav, who is hearing the case, and who is to retire on September 30 this year.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman also directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the Allahabad High Court to pass the order of extension to the effect within four weeks.

In April 2017, the apex court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to frame charges against eight BJP leaders including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti for criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid Demolition case.

The apex court had then directed that the trial must conclude within a period of two years and added that the judge hearing the case will not be transferred. (ANI)

