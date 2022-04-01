SC dismisses Maharashtra govt's plea for transfer of Anil Deshmukh's probe from CBI to SIT

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Maharashtra government's plea seeking the transfer of the probe against its former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to SIT.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul dismissed the plea filed by the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court order.

The Maharashtra government has challenged the Bombay High Court which has rejected the petition seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) in the case pertaining to former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.



Deshmukh is being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the CBI.

According to the petitioner, the current director of CBI, was, at the relevant time, heading the Maharashtra Police Force and was directly involved in deciding and implementing transfers and postings of Police officers, therefore, no fair and impartial investigation can take place when the current director is at the helm of affairs of CBI.

Therefore the petitioner urged for the constitution of a Special Investigating Team to be monitored on the ground that it is necessary to conduct a fair and impartial investigation. (ANI)

