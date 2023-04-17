SC stays Calcutta HC order directing central agencies to quiz TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea on April 24 and granted interim relief by staying Calcutta High Court's order which directed investigating agencies to question the TMC MP, till the next date of hearing.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the petition by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.



The lawyer submitted that the directions passed by the single judge are wholly extraneous to the petition.

The court listed the matter for April 24 and said that till the next date of listing, there shall be a stay of all actions against the petitioner in pursuance of directions of the single judge.

Calcutta High Court last week said that Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, accused in the matter related to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal, can be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

