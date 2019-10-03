Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo/ANI)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo/ANI)

SC to hear Chidambaram's plea against Delhi HC order on Friday

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Friday senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.
The bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice Hrishikesh Roy will hear the matter.
After the Delhi High Court dismissed Chidambaram's plea asserting that he might influence witnesses in the case, his counsel, Kapil Sibal, moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court on Thursday, seeking an urgent hearing in the matter.
Refuting the contentions put forth by the High Court, the former Finance Minister, in the petition, has asserted that he has not influenced any witnesses or accused in the case.
"A mere apprehension without there being substantial evidence and particulars of an accused approaching any witness are not enough to deny bail to an accused," the petition read.
Alluding to certain inputs submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the court in a sealed cover, the petition said: "The liberty has thus been denied on the basis of the baseless, anonymous and unverified allegation made behind the petitioner's (Chidambaram) back."
Chidambaram said that the submissions made by the agency in the sealed cover were "highly objectionable and against all canons of fair play and justice."
The Congress leader is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.
While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.
The CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody, which was extended to October 17 by a Delhi Court on Thursday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:06 IST

US Commerce Secretary meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:06 IST

Payload on Chandrayaan-2 detects charged particles and its...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): CLASS, Chandrayaan2's Orbiter payload, in its first few days of observation, detected charged particles, and its intensity variations, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:01 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to fly a sortie in Rafale

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to fly in the first Rafale combat aircraft manufactured for India in France during his visit there on October 8.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:57 IST

Uttarakhand: Exercise KAZIND 2019 between India, Kazakhstan Army...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The fourth edition of annual military exercise KAZIND 2019 between India and Kazakhstan army commenced on Thursday at Pithoragarh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST

Indian Army prepared to foil Pak sponsored march to LoC

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Indian Army is fully prepared to foil a Pakistan Army sponsored march planned to be held on Friday involving locals from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:49 IST

No clean chit given to Dr Kafeel Khan: UP Principal Secy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government has not given a clean chit to Dr Kafeel Khan in 2017 Gorakhpur children death case, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Rajnish Dubey said during a presser here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:45 IST

Protesters are filled with enthusiasm to express themselves on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said here that those who were protesting against the seminar on Article 370 in the JNU are, in fact, filled with enthusiasm and curiosity for expressing their views on the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:45 IST

AP: Atmakur residents agitate against govt liquor shop in locality

Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Tense situation prevailed at a newly set up government liquor shop at AC colony in Atmakur town on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:34 IST

Kolkata: Durga Puja pandal spreads message on pollution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Santoshpur Lake Pally committee has got designed the Durga Puja pandal in a manner to create awareness about the problem of pollution, which is fast assuming a critical proportion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:25 IST

Monsoon rains lash Delhi, operations at airport suspended for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening, leading to the suspension of operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for about half an hour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:22 IST

How did President Trump come on board for Howdy Modi event,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Chairman of BJP's Foreign Affairs Department Vijay Chauthaiwale on Thursday said that the organisers of the event -- Howdy Modi! -- had invited US President Donald Trump and his acceptance came as a surprise to all.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:22 IST

Not going to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor opening, will only...

New Delhi, October 3 (ANI) Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday ruled out a visit to Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor opening, making it clear that he would be only leading the first all-party "jatha" to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara to pay obeisance.

Read More
iocl