The Supreme Court (File photo)
The Supreme Court (File photo)

SC to look into plea filed by disqualified K'taka MLAs against their ouster

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the registrar will look into the urgent listing of the petition filed by 15 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs against their ouster under the anti-defection law from the Karnataka Assembly.
Senior advocate V Giri mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana for the urgent listing.
In the petition, the legislators of the former JD(S)-Congress coalition government sought directions to quash the order passed by former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar rejecting their resignation and disqualifying them from the Assembly.
In the petition, the legislators termed the then Speaker's decision as "wholly illegal, arbitrary and mala fide".
The petitioners also asserted that their resignations were "voluntary and genuine".
"Not only had they themselves submitted their resignations on July 6, but also appeared in person before the Speaker and submitted their resignation afresh on July 11 in accordance with the directions of the apex court passed on the same day," the plea submitted.
The ousted legislators further contended that the former Speaker rejected their resignation on "wholly extraneous grounds".
"The Speakers' insistence on them attending the proceedings before him on the date of the trust vote clearly speaks volumes of the manner in which the disqualification proceedings have been conducted against them," the petition said.
They also urged the court to call for the records of the proceedings before the then Speaker pertaining to the resignation and disqualification.
Kumar had disqualified 17 rebel MLAs, days after the Congress-JD(S) government collapsed after losing the confidence motion in the Assembly.
The leaders were disqualified by the Speaker, stating that they have "incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and the disqualification would last till the end of the term of the Assembly May 23, 2023." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:24 IST

No difference of opinion over portfolio allocation in K'taka: B...

Bengaluru (Karnataka)) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday denied rumours of dissatisfaction amidst his ministers over the allocation of portfolios in his newly formed Cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:23 IST

INX Media: Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcripts of statement...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Kapil Sibal, a counsel appearing for the senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Tuesday moved an application in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce latter's statement recorded by it in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:22 IST

Monsoon fury: Onion, tomato prices soar in UP as flood hits supply

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Prices of onion and tomato have doubled to Rs 30 per kg in parts of Uttar Pradesh due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:21 IST

Rahul Gandhi should be the last person to talk about stealing: BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Soon after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over "stealing" money from RBI, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao slammed the Congress leader and said that he is the last person, who should talk about stealing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:19 IST

Country knows where Rahulji gets his news from; Ladakh happy...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal refuted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claims on Ladakh and Kashmir by stating that the people in his region have welcomed the decision by the Centre to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:08 IST

I-T dept attaches Benami asset worth Rs 150 cr belonging to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the Income Tax department has attached an asset worth over Rs 150 crore belonging to Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan, who are the sons of late former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:07 IST

J-K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Praying for peace at the Line of Control (LoC) and safety of the soldiers manning it, a woman is taking three Ganesha idols from Mumbai to her home in Jammu and Kashmir this Ganesha Chaturthi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:53 IST

UP: 16 killed after truck overturns on 2 tempos in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed when a truck overturned on two tempos in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:35 IST

K'taka: Ivan D'Souza expresses anger over appointment of 3 deputy CMs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress legislators Ivan D'Souza on Tuesday expressed anger over the appointment of three deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka saying, "this government is against the verdict of the people."

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Bengaluru: B S Yediyurappa felicitates K'taka BJP chief Nalin Kateel

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was on Tuesday felicitated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after the latter took charge as the Karnataka BJP chief.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Minority Affairs Ministry team to meet Guv, officials and people...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said a team from his department is on a two-day visit to Srinagar where it will seek avenues for development and also assess the ground-reality in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:14 IST

Hong Kong protests could affect jewellery trade of approx Rs 500...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The business prospects of nearly 300 merchants in Jaipur, who are planning to attend the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair next month, could get affected due to the ongoing anti-government protests in the island territory.

Read More
iocl