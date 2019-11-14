Rajnath Singh speaking to ANI on Thursday.
Rajnath Singh speaking to ANI on Thursday.

SC verdict in Rafale case a proof of govt's transparency: Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:41 IST

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hit out at Congress after the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions in Rafale case and said that the verdict is a proof of the NDA Government's transparency in decision making.
"I welcome the Supreme Court's categorical dismissal of the review petitions in the Rafale case. The NDA Government stands vindicated. The transparency of our government's decision making has been proved by the Supreme Court," he told ANI.
"The purchase of Rafale jets was done in a completely transparent manner, keeping in mind the urgency to update and upgrade India's defence preparedness. The issues pertaining to defence preparedness and national security should never be politicised," Singh said.
The Defence Minister slammed political parties including Congress for making malicious remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked them to tender apology.
"Some certain political parties and their leaders politicised the matter for their vested interest. They also tried to defame the Prime Minister. It was mainly done by Congress. Those who believe in democracy would have hurt due to remarks made against the Prime Minister. The judgment has come and all things are crystal clear. Those who tried to misled and used remarks against the Prime Minister should apologise," he said.
"The allegations made by certain political parties and their leaders in Rafale jet purchase were extremely unfortunate, unwarranted and laced with malicious intent. The verdict has rightly cautioned such politicians to be careful while making wild allegations," Singh said.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the 36 Rafale jets deal.
A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:19 IST

Nehru's vision under attack, says Sonia

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday targeted the BJP-led government saying that vision of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was "under attack" and the present dispensation lacks the capacity, vision and wisdom to uphold his legacy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:14 IST

Goa court adjourns Tarun Tejpal rape case for Nov 27-28

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): A trial court here adjourned for November 27-28 an alleged case of rape against senior journalist Tarun Tejpal on Thursday, after cross-examining the victim for four days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:08 IST

BJP-JJP lack concern for people, both fighting over portfolio...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that even after 20 days of results, the BJP and JJP are not worried about the issues being faced by the people but are busy fighting over portfolio allotment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:00 IST

Day after SC verdict on disqualified K'taka MLAs, ex-BJP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Former BJP MLA Raju Kage on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel Karnataka legislators.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:52 IST

Harivansh, Nityanand Rai condole demise of Vashishtha Narayan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh and said that his demise was a big loss for Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:50 IST

WB Guv denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government has not responded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:47 IST

Rafale issue 'exercise of vilification' and doubting Defence...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The government said that the controversy on the Rafale fighter jet deal was an "exercise of vilification and casting doubts on the Defence acquisition process", which was put to an end by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare draft CMP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

'Mo School': CM urges Odisha alumni to create healthy education...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the alumni from Odisha to join "Mo School" movement to create a healthy education eco-system in education, which can help to achieve transformational goals of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:19 IST

Welcome SC's decision to refer Sabarimala issue to a larger...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to refer a batch of petitions in the Sabarimala case to a larger constitutional bench.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:10 IST

BJP, AJSU heading for a split ahead of Jharkhand polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The alliance between the ruling BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in Jharkhand appears heading for a split over seat-sharing with the BJP saying that it has left nine seats for its ally who has to decide how it wants to move ahead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:07 IST

SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court order doesn't bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case.

Read More
iocl