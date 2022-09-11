Scheduled Caste is disillusioned with Congress party, says BJP leader Suresh Kashyap

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Kashyap on Sunday took a swipe at Congress, saying that Scheduled Caste (SC) is disillusioned with the Congress party now.

Addressing a scheduled caste convention in Mandi Sadar, Kashyap, "The government of Prem Kumar Dhumal had increased the budget of scheduled castes, while Jai Ram Thakur government had given the benefit of one-time settlement to more than 12000 people in the entire state."

He said that the BJP formulated many policies for the welfare of the downtrodden.

"The state government established libraries in the name of Ambedkar Ji in every district of Himachal Pradesh," he added.

Slamming the Congress party, Kashyam accused the party of treating the SC community as a vote bank only.

"The Congress does not want social and economic upliftment of this community as they considered the Scheduled Castes a vote bank only to get power," he said.

Kashyap also expressed his hope for getting more seats in the upcoming election.



"Today the Scheduled Castes are looking only towards the BJP for their welfare. In the coming elections also, BJP will get more support than ever and this time the 'tradition' will be changed in the state, he further said.

"In order to avoid caste discrimination in the society and to encourage inter-caste marriages, Rs 50,000 is being given by the government to inter-caste marriages," the BJP leader said.

During the year 2020-2, 48 couples have benefited from this scheme, according to Kashyap.

Kashyap further said that the atrocities are being stopped in the state due to the state government's various schemes.

Giving the data, he said, "85,000 to 8.25 lakh rupees are provided as compensation to atrocities victims under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act (POA) 1989, and crores were spent for providing compensation to 199 victims during the year 2021-22. Due to which the atrocities on Scheduled Castes are being stopped."

The BJP leader Kashyap said, "BJP has always strived to provide education, enterprise, and employment opportunities, basic facilities etc. for the inclusive development of the scheduled castes. All these efforts of the BJP are based on the BJP's basic mantra, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Jan Jan Ko Sarkar which shows the confidence and commitment of the BJP.

BJP Scheduled Front State President Niten Kumar was also present at the meeting. (ANI)



