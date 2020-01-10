Science does not approve 'sagotra' marriage: Haryana CM

Panchkula [Haryana], Jan 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that there has been attempts to defame khap panchayats but scientific research discourages "same caste or sagotra marriage".

Khattar also said Haryana has a tradition "of not allowing boys and girls from the same village to tie the knot".

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Panchkula.

"Some people have tried to defame the khap panchayats on the issue of same caste or sagotra (intra-clan) marriage and even science does not approve of the same-caste marriage," he said.

The Supreme Court had in March 2018 ruled that an assembly intended to scuttle the marriage of two consenting adults will be deemed illegal. The ruling was pronounced while hearing the matter related to khap panchayats in connection with cases pertaining to honour killings. (ANI)

