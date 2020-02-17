Scindia calls himself 'public servant', reiterates 'will not hesitate to hit roads'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Calling himself a "public servant", Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has reiterated that he will not hesitate to hit the roads if promises made in a manifesto by Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh were not fulfilled.

While speaking to media here on Sunday, he said, "I am a public servant. Fighting for public issues is my religion. We have to be patient for a year. After that, if promises mentioned in the manifesto were not met then we will not hesitate to come out on roads to protest."

The rift between Scindia and Kamal Nath came to the fore again with the former showing displeasure over the latter's leadership and targetting him over manifesto promises made to the public.



After Scindia warned that "he will become shield and sword of guest teachers" in Madhya Pradesh if their demands were not met, Kamal Nath responded saying, "Manifesto is for five years, right? It is not for five months".

Scindia had even warned to hit the streets if "the promises made to teachers are not met after some time".



The war of word over 'manifesto promises in Madhya Pradesh' received mixed responses from political leaders. While some extended supports to Scindia, others said that the duo must resolve their internal differences within the party. (ANI)

