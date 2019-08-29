Scindia chairs first meeting of Congress screening committee for Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled in Maharashtra later this year, the first meeting of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Screening Committee was held in the national capital on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Pradesh Screening Committee President Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Sharing details of the meeting, Maharashtra PCC president Balasaheb Thorat said, "Seat distribution was the main topic on which the discussion took place in today's meeting."

"The second meeting will be held on September 5," he added.

The issue of seat-sharing is expected to get finalised in the next meeting of the screening committee, party sources said.

The meeting of the screening committee was attended by the members of Maharashtra Pradesh Screening Committee Harish Chaudhary and Manickam Tagore.

On August 22, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had appointed party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as chairman of the party's screening committee for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls in her first major election-related decision as interim chief. (ANI)

