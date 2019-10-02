Scindia highlights importance of truth, non-violence on Gandhi Jayanti

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia underlined the importance of truth and non-violence.

Speaking to media persons at an event here, Scindia stated," Mahatma Gandhi was not only Mahatma of the country, but he was Mahatma of the entire world. We all must follow his principles of non-violence, truth, justice, development, progress and upliftment of the poor."

"He will remain immortal because his principles and values will hold importance for generations to come," Scindia added.

The former MP also condemned senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava's controversial remarks on the upcoming October 21 by-poll in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua assembly seat where he said that the Congress candidate "represents Pakistan".

"It is important to respect everybody's thoughts and expression. No amount of condemnation will be enough for his statement," Scindia stated. (ANI)

