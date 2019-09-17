Scindia meets Kamal Nath as uncertainty over next MP Congress chief persists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Amid the uncertainty over the appointment of state Congress chief, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Tuesday.

Scindia, who is being considered as a strong contender for the post, said that he did not discuss the issue of appointment of Madhya Pradesh Congress president with the Chief Minister.

"No comments," he said when his comments were sought on the issue.

Scindia said: "There was no discussion with the CM on the subject of state party chief. I have not come here to discuss politics. I met the CM with people's problems."

He said that he apprised Kamal Nath about the prevailing flood-like situations in several parts of the state.

On Sunday, he visited the residence of various Congress workers in Indore, sparking speculation that he might have reached out to local party leaders and activists to garner support for the job.

The post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president is currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath who, as many believe, wants his man for the job. (ANI)

