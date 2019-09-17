Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia speaking to reporteres in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia speaking to reporteres in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Scindia meets Kamal Nath as uncertainty over next MP Congress chief persists

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:02 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Amid the uncertainty over the appointment of state Congress chief, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Tuesday.
Scindia, who is being considered as a strong contender for the post, said that he did not discuss the issue of appointment of Madhya Pradesh Congress president with the Chief Minister.
"No comments," he said when his comments were sought on the issue.
Scindia said: "There was no discussion with the CM on the subject of state party chief. I have not come here to discuss politics. I met the CM with people's problems."
He said that he apprised Kamal Nath about the prevailing flood-like situations in several parts of the state.
On Sunday, he visited the residence of various Congress workers in Indore, sparking speculation that he might have reached out to local party leaders and activists to garner support for the job.
The post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president is currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath who, as many believe, wants his man for the job. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:21 IST

Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said here on Tuesday that "people are wearing saffron clothes and raping."

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:09 IST

Karnataka: Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Dy CM participate in...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participated in a tree-day celebration here on Tuesday, which had been organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:03 IST

Centre's steps in J-K are proving counterproductive to normalcy:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): CPM leader Yusuf Tarigami on Tuesday said that whatever steps the Central government has taken in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 are proving 'counterproductive' to the process of normalcy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:48 IST

Saradha scam: CBI to constitute special team to trace Rajeev Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to constitute a special team to trace the location and whereabouts of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar as he failed to appear before it for questioning for the third time on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:47 IST

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 277-cr in over Rs 1000-cr e-Biz...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth over Rs 277 crore relating to Noida-based firm eBIZ.com for allegedly cheating around 12 lakh people through pyramid-style multilevel marketing schemes to the tune of Rs 1,064 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:32 IST

Bihar: People install statue of PM Modi at a temple in Katihar,...

Katihar (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): People here on Tuesday conducted special prayers on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a temple where they have installed his statue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:29 IST

Encroachment on water sources will be considered as crime: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that encroachment on water sources will be considered as a crime and asked officials to remove them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:28 IST

TN: CID summons DMK MP Jagathrakshakan in land grab case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday summoned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, S Jagathrakshakan to appear on September 23 in connection with alleged confiscation of 1.54 acre of land belonging to a leather factory in Chromepet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:21 IST

Bhubaneswar: RSS Working Committee meetings to be held between Oct 15-20

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) working committee meetings will take place in Bhubaneswar between October 15-20.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:18 IST

SAD to contest Haryana assembly polls

Chandigarh [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, where its ally -- BJP -- is in power.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:09 IST

Jaishankar takes a veiled jibe at Pakistan over its human rights record

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at Pakistan over the grave human rights situation in the nation, saying if there is "a human rights audit today in this part of the world I can pretty confidently assert who'll come last in it." Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:08 IST

Security tightened in Haryana following JeM threat letter

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Police have intensified security arrangements in and around railway stations across Haryana, days after Rohtak railway police received a threat letter purportedly written by Pakistan-based terror outfit -- Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Read More
iocl