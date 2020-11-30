Scindia says expansion of MP Cabinet is CM's prerogative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Ahead of his meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that there will be no discussion on the expansion of state Cabinet with him.

"I am meeting with the Chief Minister on issues of development and schemes related to it. There will be no discussion on the expansion of the state Cabinet. It is the Chief Minister's discretion," Scindia told reporters here.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a crucial victory in the fiercely contested Madhya Pradesh by-polls winning on 19 seats and trouncing the Congress that managed to secure just 9 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP secured a vote share of 49.5 per cent where Congress got 40.5 per cent votes.

Polling was held on November 3 on 28 seats. By-elections were necessitated on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators. (ANI)

