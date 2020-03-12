Scindia, Solanki getting RS tickets symbol of youth representation: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday expressed happiness over party's decision to field Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dr Sumer Singh Solanki for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Taking to Twitter, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, " Two stunning and hardworking youths from Madhya Pradesh @BJP4India @JM_Scindia and Prof. Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki going to Rajya Sabha is a symbol of youth representation. May you both contribute to fulfilling the dreams of golden India."

On Thursday, BJP released its second list for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 where it has named Dr Sumer Singh Solanki for the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The notification for the poll was issued on March 6. The last date of filing nominations is March 13. The polling will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on March 26, which will be followed by the counting of votes at 5 pm. (ANI)