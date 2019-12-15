Scindia takes dig at Modi government, says Hindi movie about problems of people should be titled `All is Well'



New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi-led government during the 'Bharat Bachao' rally here and said the farmers of the country have been left helpless in the hope of 'acche din'".



"If the real life of the country is compared to Hindi movie, some scenes of that movie would show youth are unemployed, farmers under debt, poor people being helpless, businesses being closed and the money of the poor being recovered to compensate losses from bank frauds."



He said title of movie should be "All is Well", in an apparent reference to remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech in the US.



He said unemployment is rising and people are finding it difficult to make the ends meet.

Scindia said during his speech that hopes of people were on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

He said the rally has been held to highlight issues such as "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems."



The rally was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the winter session of Parliament which concluded on Friday. (ANI)

