Scindia took bold decision by leaving Congress, says Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia took a bold decision in politics by leaving Congress and joining BJP. He also attacked the Congress party over corruption.

"It takes courage to take bold decisions in politics and to stand with the right and that courage was shown by Jyotiraditya Scindia. He clearly said that the government (then MP government) had adopted an agenda of corruption and left the agenda that was decided by Kamal Nath ji and Rahul Gandhi," Nadda said while addressing the 'Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad Rally'.

In March this year, Scindia left Congress to join BJP. Later, 22 Congress MLAs resigned which led to the topple of Kamal Nath government and paved the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to become the chief minister again.

Scindia was recently elected to the Upper House from BJP.

The BJP president lauded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the work done in the state to contain coronavirus. (ANI)

