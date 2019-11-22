Scindia writes to MP CM seeking development works in Datia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath demanding several development-related works in Datia, Madhya Pradesh.

In his letter, Scindia said several issues including a demand for a new degree college, repair of roads, and relief for farmers whose crops were destroyed due to excessive rains were flagged during his visit to Datia.

Other demands included creation of a new block -- Baroni -- as the existing block, Datia, "is very big" due to which development works are hampered.

He also demanded that a female doctor is appointed in Sewdha government hospital as "women face problems due to non-availability of a female doctor". (ANI)

