Former J-K Chief MInister Omar Abdullah
Former J-K Chief MInister Omar Abdullah

Scrapping of Article 370 betrays people of J-K, says Omar Abdullah

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:18 IST

Srinagar [India], August 5 (ANI): Scrapping of Article 370 is betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947, said Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
Abdullah, while commenting on the Centre's decision, said that the abrogation of Article 370 will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences.
Article 370 of the Indian Constitution gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from rest of India from buying property in the region. It's abrogation had always been a contentious issue with the regional parties uniting against the decision.
"Government of India (GOI)'s unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947. The decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is an aggression against people of the State as had been warned by an all-parties meeting in Srinagar yesterday," read the statement by the National Conference leader.
"GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions. Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after the GOI and it's representatives in J and K lied to us that nothing major was planned," it added.
The former chief minister further asserted that the announcement was made after the entire state, particularly the Kashmir Valley, was turned into a garrison.
He dubbed the decision as "unconstitutional" and added that his party is ready for the "long and tough battle" that lies ahead.
"Those of us who gave democratic voice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir, are incarcerated as lakhs of armed security personnel have been put on the ground," he said.
"The scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A raise fundamental questions on the State's accession because that was done on the very terms enunciated in these Articles. The decisions are unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional and will be challenged as such by the National Conference. A long and tough battle lies ahead. We are ready for that," he added.
In decisions with far-reaching implications, the BJP-led Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the border state into a Union Territory with a legislature, implementing the long-held agenda of the party and its predecessor, Jan Sangh.
The state was also bifurcated by carving Ladakh region from the state and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:43 IST

People had been dreaming of this day: Uddhav Thackeray on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on the decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called it a historic day and said that people had been dreaming of this day for long.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:28 IST

Article 370 scrapped: AAP supports Centre's decisions

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday supported the central government over its decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:16 IST

Condition of Unnao rape survivor improving, lawyer still in...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The health condition of the Unnao rape survivor who was grievously injured in a road accident is improving, according to King George's Medical University (KGMU) where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:52 IST

A historical wrong has been undone today, tweets Jaitley on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the decision to scrap the Article 370 of the Constitution which he said was "correcting a historic blunder".

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:46 IST

Two dead, one sustained injuries after miscreants barge into...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Aug 5 (ANI): Two persons of the same family were killed and another sustained injuries in an attempt of loot here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:45 IST

Kashmir has become a part of India in real sense today: BJD MP...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Supporting the scrapping of Article 370, the BJD MP Prasanna Acharya on Monday said that Kashmir has become a part of India in a real sense today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:44 IST

Kashmir always treated Ladakh as step-mother, we welcome...

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Asserting that Kashmir has always treated Ladakh as a step-mother, BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that citizens of Ladakh have welcomed the central government's decision to announce Ladakh as Union Territory without a legislature.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:41 IST

Amit Shah says Congress amended Article 370 twice in past

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Congress, which was protesting the scrapping of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, had itself amended it twice in the past through similar process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:40 IST

Congress opposed scrapping Art 370 for political reasons: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI) Congress had opposed scrapping Article 370 to further their political reasons and it has nothing to do with the welfare of people of Jammu and Kashmir, said Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:34 IST

SC orders relocation of Unnao rape survivor to Delhi's AIIMS...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to shift the Unnao rape survivor, to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for further treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:28 IST

Bold, historic decision: Sushma Swaraj on scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday welcomed the centre's decision of scrapping Article 370 and termed it a bold and historic decision.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:22 IST

J-K: Tourists face problems after Section 144 imposed in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The tourists who have reached Jammu railway station on Monday are facing difficulties after section 144 has been imposed in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.

Read More
iocl