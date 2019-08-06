Scrapping of Article 370 is a historical step by Modi government: RSS leader

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Hailing the Central government's decision of scrapping Article 370, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) senior leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday termed it as a historic achievement for the government.

"In previous years, governments have only brought disruption to the states. They made the paradise a hell. Today's government has done a Himalayan task. This was a mistake of the Nehru government that they took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations and it was because of the same that the issue escalated. It was a big mistake of Pandit Nehru and Congress," Singh said while talking to ANI on Tuesday.

"I welcome this decision. Even the United Nation Organisation will not oppose this decision by the Indian government and its decision will also justify with us and support us," he added.

He further claimed that now only the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is left and if Pakistan tried to misbehave, then Pakistan will have to lose its claim from the PoK also.

He termed this decision as to the rise of new India and the road to development for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday adopted resolutions to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. The House also passed the reservation bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 by voice vote. (ANI)

