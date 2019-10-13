Saharsa (Bihar) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers at an election rally for the Simri Bakhtiyarpur Assembly constituency by-election here on Sunday.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the rally.
The by-election for Simri Bakhtiyarpur Assembly constituency will be held on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)
Scuffle between RJD workers at Tejashwi's rally
ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 21:29 IST
