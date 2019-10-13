Scuffle between RJD workers at Tejashwi's rally

Saharsa (Bihar) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers at an election rally for the Simri Bakhtiyarpur Assembly constituency by-election here on Sunday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the rally.

The by-election for Simri Bakhtiyarpur Assembly constituency will be held on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

