Scuffle breaks out between Congress workers during Priyanka Gandhi's Meerut visit

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh when party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Meerut on Saturday to meet the families of the victims of the violence that broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

When Priyanka arrived Partapur in Meerut to meet the affected family, local and senior Congress workers throw fisticuffs at each other.

The scuffle occurred when local party workers, who were already present inside the residence of the victim family, refused to move out so that senior leaders could come inside along with Priyanka. Thus, miffed senior leaders lambasted at the party's local workers.



While ANI tried to reach out to Congress leaders to know more about the scuffle, they denied commenting on the incident.



Earlier in the day, Priyanka met Maulana Asad Hussaini, who was allegedly thrashed by police. She also visited the family of Noor Muhammad who was killed in the violence during the anti-CAA protest.



She said that during the anti-CAA protests, police picked up madarsa students, including minors and put them behind bars. (ANI)

