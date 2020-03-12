Scuffle breaks out between MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari, cop at Embassy Boulevard in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari and a policeman when the minister was trying to meet the rebel MLAs at Embassy Boulevard here.

In the video released by the Congress, Patwari is seen in a scuffle with the policeman. The Congress leader was taken into preventive custody by the police.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress said that two of its ministers, who had gone to Bengaluru were assaulted.

"Two of our minister Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh had gone to Bengaluru. They were assaulted. We have info that our ministers have been arrested. If the police don't take action and release our ministers and MLAs, we will have to take it to the court," an MP Congress leader had said during a press conference. (ANI)

