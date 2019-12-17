Scuffle breaks out between Shiv Sena, BJP MLAs in Maha Assembly, House adjourned

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A scuffle between BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs broke out in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue of farmers' woes due to untimely rains in the state.

The BJP MLAs had carried placards of an earlier article in the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' demanding aid for the farmers hit by the unseasonal rains.

Shouting slogans, the BJP MLAs rushed to the well of the House seeking implementation of aid to farmers. The Shiv Sena members, however, tried to snatch the placards from their hands leading to a ruckus in the Assembly.

The House was later adjourned by Speaker Nana Patole for 30 minutes following the scuffle.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, accused the BJP of disrupting the proceedings of the House for two days in a row.

"We were in the well of the House, there was a ruckus. I pulled down the banner from their (BJP MLAs) hands. They are creating a ruckus for two days. If they will not let us work, how will House function?" Gaikwad told ANI.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis told reporters after the house was adjourned, "The Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) had announced that they will provide Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers suffering due to untimely rainfall. But yesterday, when the supplementary demands came, they had allotted only Rs 750 crore. If they have to give Rs 25,000 per hectare then they should have allotted Rs 23,000 crore." (ANI)