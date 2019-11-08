Seat-sharing agreement between Cong, JMM for Jharkhand polls to be finalised soon: Hemant Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is moving ahead towards a seat-sharing agreement for the ensuing state assembly elections and a formal announcement on the same is likely to be made soon, said JMM leader Hemant Soren.

"We have been partners for the last five years. The gathbandhan (alliance) is moving forward in a systematic manner. From Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) side, Tejashwi bhai (Yadav) is coming. You will be informed about the seat distribution soon," Soren told reporters following a meeting between JMM and Congress leaders here on Thursday.

The Congress, JMM and RJD are attempting to form an alliance in order to defeat the BJP in the Jharkhand assembly polls.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to go for a five-phased election from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

