Seat-sharing formula already worked out: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], January 26 (ANI): Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) protests over seat-sharing arrangements with the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and ticket issue in the state, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said that the seat sharing formula has already been worked out.

"The seat-sharing formula has already been decided in the presence of the party workers. We stand by the decision," CM Rio said.

The Nagaland CM further said that the alliance parties will announce which constituencies will they contest in the elections and affirmed that there will be no friendly contest on seat sharing, however, the parties will support each other's seats in the ratio 40:20.

The seat-sharing between the two parties was finalised in a meeting held in Delhi where the BJP high command consented to go with the same seat formula of 40:20 in the next month's assembly poll. However, it has created uproar, with BJP supporters demanding 30 seats in the alliance with NDPP.

Speaking on Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) resolution of not contesting in the forthcoming elections, CM Rio said that he has no say in their decision.



In August 2022, the influential ENPO passed a resolution to abstain from participating in the 2023 assembly polls unless the demand for the formation of a separate state, comprising the six eastern Nagaland districts, is met.

Neiphiu Rio also informed that the ticket for the NDPP will be issued after the announcement of the seat-sharing arrangements.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

The Nephiu Rio-led alliance ousted the Congress party in the last elections and the NDPP president took oath as CM and BJP leader Y Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Out of 20 seats contested, the BJP was able to win 12 in the 2018 elections.

This time, BJP is demanding 30 seats in the alliance with NDPP.

Congress has given a call to all the like-minded parties to come together to oust the UDA government.

In September last year, the name of the government in Nagaland was altered and the government is now called the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) consisting of NDPP, BJP, NPF and Independent MLAs. (ANI)

