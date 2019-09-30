Seat-sharing pact with Shiv Sena to be announced in next few hours: BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Shiv-Sena and BJP have reached to a seat-sharing agreement for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Monday, adding that the announcement will be made in the next few hours.

"Shiva and BJP have come to a seat-sharing pact for the polls and the announcement will be made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Uddhav Thackeray in the next few hours," Patil told reporters here.



The announcement may come before midnight, he said.

The BJP leader refuted reports about Shiv Sena chief Uddav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray having been promised Deputy Chief Minister's post. "There is no decision on giving the Deputy CM post to Shiv Sena yet," he said.

Patil's remark came close on the heels of those of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut who said that the party workers will ensure Aditya reaches the sixth floor of state secretariat (which houses Chief Minister's Office).

Shiv Sena has been demanding 144 out of 288 seats in the state assembly. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes takes place on October 24(ANI)

