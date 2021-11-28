Section 144 imposed in Tripura's Khowai after 12 people including 3 cops injured in attack

Khowai (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): Section 144 was imposed in the Teliamura area in Khowai district after 12 people including three police personnel were injured in an attack on a bus carrying Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters.

According to Police, Khowai, a group of people attacked a bus that was ferrying TMC supporters.

"Twelve people including three cops sustained injuries in the attack. Section 144 has been imposed in Teliamura Municipal Council area," said Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Khowai.



The incident occurred on the day when the results of municipal elections were announced.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again retained its power in the crucial Tripura civic body polls and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats.

As per the Election Commission of India's data, of the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each. (ANI)

