Section 144 withdrawn in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In what can be termed as a major relief to the people of Jammu ahead of the festival of Eid al-Adha, section 144 of the of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than four people, was lifted on Friday.

"The order dated August 5 issued under section 144 CrPC, within Municipal Limits of Jammu district is hereby withdrawn," read the order issued by Sushma Chauhan, District Magistrate, Jammu.

As per the order, all schools, colleges and academic institutions that are closed can resume functioning normally from Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Muneer Khan said the situation is normal in Jammu as well as in Kashmir. "In Jammu, the situation is normal. In Kashmir, the situation is under control. All steps necessary to maintain law and order will be taken," Khan said.

Section 144 was imposed in the backdrop of the annulment of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs--Jammu and Kashmir with legislative assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

